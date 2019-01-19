CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
1159 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...S 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt diminishing after
midnight.
* WAVES...Steep S waves 9 to 12 ft at 9 seconds tonight. W swell
8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...SE to S 15 to 25 kt tonight then diminishing slowly
for the weekend.
* WAVES...Steep S waves 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds through
Saturday. W swell 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
