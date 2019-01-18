CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

216 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PST

tonight. The Hazardous Seas Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to

6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet

at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds

on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the

Hazardous Seas Warning.

* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt tonight, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts to 45 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds, building to 11

to 13 ft at 11 seconds on Friday. Large W swell 18 feet at 15

seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds on

Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous

Seas Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to

6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet

at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds

on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous

Seas Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to

6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet

at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds

on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the

Hazardous Seas Warning.

* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt tonight, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts to 45 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds, building to 11

to 13 ft at 11 seconds on Friday. Large W swell 18 feet at 15

seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds on

Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PST

tonight. The Hazardous Seas Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to

6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet

at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds

on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous

Seas Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to

6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet

at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds

on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous

Seas Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.

* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to

6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet

at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds

on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

* FIRST EBB...3.6 knots at 01:31 PM Friday.

* SECOND EBB...1.4 knots at 02:31 AM Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South 5 to 10 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

* FIRST EBB...3.6 knots at 01:31 PM Friday.

* SECOND EBB...1.4 knots at 02:31 AM Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

