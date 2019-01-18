CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1034 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* Winds...South 20 to 30 knots weakening to 15 to 25 knots early

Friday morning then increasing again to south 30 to 40 knots

late Friday morning through Friday night.

* Seas...Very steep swell dominated seas 20 to 25 feet tonight,

then very steep 17 to 22 feet Friday through Friday night. Seas

begin to diminish early Saturday but will likely remain

hazardous through Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

