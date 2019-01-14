CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
216 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to
9 PM PST this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to
9 PM PST this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...East 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
* FIRST EBB...1.8 knots at 10:43 AM Monday.
* SECOND EBB...1.3 knots at 11:01 PM Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
* FIRST EBB...1.8 knots at 10:43 AM Monday.
* SECOND EBB...1.3 knots at 11:01 PM Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather