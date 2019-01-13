CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 14, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WINDS...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

* WAVES...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft due to a combination of a

westerly swell and steeper southerly wind waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* WINDS...E or SE 5 to 15 kt.

* WAVES...Combined seas 10 to 13 feet, comprised mainly of a

westerly swell 11 feet at 18 seconds.

