CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

914 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 AM PST Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening

to 9 AM PST Saturday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

* Seas...Combined seas of 9 to 12 feet with periods around 13

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended

that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor

prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 AM PST Saturday.

