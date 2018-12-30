CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
247 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
PST Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 17
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
PST Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 17
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
PST Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 17
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
PST Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 17
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
PST Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 17
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.
