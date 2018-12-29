CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

148 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...GUSTY WINDS AND CHOPPY SEAS THROUGH THIS MORNING...

.Strong northeast winds expected through this morning, with peak

gusts of 20-25 knots. Combined seas around 6 ft and rough seas

through this morning, mainly near San Clemente Island. Winds will

weaken late this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* Winds...Northeast winds with gusts 20-25 kt through this morning,

with the strongest winds near the coast of Orange County and

northern San Diego County.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas around 6 ft with rough conditions

through this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

