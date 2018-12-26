CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
233 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* Seas...West to northwest swell 10 to 12 feet at 12 seconds
with wave period gradually increasing to 15 seconds.
* Areas affected...The entire area will have conditions
hazardous to small craft.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
