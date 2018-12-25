CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

236 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 11 to 14 feet with periods around 12

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 9 to 12 feet with periods around 12

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 15 to 18 feet with periods around 12

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 15 to 18 feet with periods around 12

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 15 to 18 feet with periods around 12

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

