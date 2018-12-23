CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

236 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through late

Tuesday night.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PST Monday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 9 PM PST

Tuesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* WINDS...West 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

afternoon.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

afternoon.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through late

Tuesday night.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather