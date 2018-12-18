CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
205 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* Seas...Very high and very steep at 23 to 28 feet through
Tuesday. Seas will be a combination of wind waves and a long
period west swell.
* Winds...South gales 35 to 40 knots with gusts to 55 knots.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
