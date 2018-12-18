CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* Seas...Very high and very steep at 23 to 28 feet through

Tuesday. Seas will be a combination of wind waves and a long

period west swell.

* Winds...South gales 35 to 40 knots with gusts to 55 knots.

* Areas affected...All areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

