CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

749 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

A large west to northwesterly swell is expected to produce

breaking waves at the Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor entrances

today through early Tuesday morning. These conditions have a

history of capsizing vessels of various sizes resulting in serious

injury or death, even to the most experienced mariners. Mariners

are urged to stay clear of these harbor entrances. For more

information, contact the local harbor partol or coast guard

station...and continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the

latest weather information.

_____

