CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
749 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
A large west to northwesterly swell is expected to produce
breaking waves at the Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor entrances
today through early Tuesday morning. These conditions have a
history of capsizing vessels of various sizes resulting in serious
injury or death, even to the most experienced mariners. Mariners
are urged to stay clear of these harbor entrances. For more
information, contact the local harbor partol or coast guard
station...and continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the
latest weather information.
_____
