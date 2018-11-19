CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
909 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO
3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO
3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO
3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
