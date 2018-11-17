CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1158 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather