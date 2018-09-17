CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt, peaking in the afternoon and evening
today and Tuesday. Winds will become north 15 to 25 kt
Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep, wind driven seas 5 to 9 feet, peaking in the
afternoon and evening today and Tuesday. Seas will remain steep
at around 5 to 8 feet on Wednesday.
* Areas affected...This afternoon through Tuesday night, all areas
beyond 2 nm of the coast and near capes will be affected by
hazardous seas, but the heaviest seas and the Small Craft
Advisory winds will occur mostly from Port Orford southward
beyond 4 nm of the coast. On Wednesday, expect small craft
advisory level conditions to be limited to areas south of Gold
Beach.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather