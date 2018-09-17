CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt, peaking in the afternoon and evening

today and Tuesday. Winds will become north 15 to 25 kt

Wednesday.

* Seas...Steep, wind driven seas 5 to 9 feet, peaking in the

afternoon and evening today and Tuesday. Seas will remain steep

at around 5 to 8 feet on Wednesday.

* Areas affected...This afternoon through Tuesday night, all areas

beyond 2 nm of the coast and near capes will be affected by

hazardous seas, but the heaviest seas and the Small Craft

Advisory winds will occur mostly from Port Orford southward

beyond 4 nm of the coast. On Wednesday, expect small craft

advisory level conditions to be limited to areas south of Gold

Beach.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

