CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

225 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* Winds...20 knots with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds are

expected from Gold Beach north.

* Seas...Steep, wind driven around 6 feet through this morning.

* Areas affected...Areas from Gold Beach north, between 4 to 30 nm

from shore and near capes.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

