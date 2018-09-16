CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
225 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...20 knots with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds are
expected from Gold Beach north.
* Seas...Steep, wind driven around 6 feet through this morning.
* Areas affected...Areas from Gold Beach north, between 4 to 30 nm
from shore and near capes.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...20 knots with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds are
expected from Gold Beach north.
* Seas...Steep, wind driven around 6 feet through this morning.
* Areas affected...Areas from Gold Beach north, between 4 to 30 nm
from shore and near capes.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...20 knots with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds are
expected from Gold Beach north.
* Seas...Steep, wind driven around 6 feet through this morning.
* Areas affected...Areas from Gold Beach north, between 4 to 30 nm
from shore and near capes.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...20 knots with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds are
expected from Gold Beach north.
* Seas...Steep, wind driven around 6 feet through this morning.
* Areas affected...Areas from Gold Beach north, between 4 to 30 nm
from shore and near capes.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather