CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM TUESDAY...

* WINDS...NW to N 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES...N 8 to 11 ft at 9 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino

and Point Saint George. Light winds elsewhere.

* WAVES...NW 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

