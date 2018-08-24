CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PDT Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory has been

cancelled.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels... should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

