CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
128 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt with gusts 25 to 35 kt, continuing
through Monday evening.
* Seas: Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Monday evening.
* Areas affected: The gustiest winds and steepest seas are
expected between 8 and 30 nautical miles from the coast south of
Gold Beach. Some protected areas within 3 nautical miles of the
coast will not reach advisory levels. North of Port Orford,
small craft seas will occur beyond 10 nautical miles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather