https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13146224.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
212 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments