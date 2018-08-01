CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

246 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

