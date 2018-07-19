CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
212 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Very steep 8 to 11 feet through Friday evening. Seas
will be highest south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Friday evening. Winds will
be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Gale conditions are expected beyond 5 nm from
shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous seas are expected beyond
5 nm from shore north of Gold Beach. Advisory conditions are
expected from 0 to 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Very steep 8 to 11 feet through Friday evening. Seas
will be highest south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Friday evening. Winds will
be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Gale conditions are expected beyond 5 nm from
shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous seas are expected beyond
5 nm from shore north of Gold Beach. Advisory conditions are
expected from 0 to 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Very steep 8 to 11 feet through Friday evening. Seas
will be highest south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Friday evening. Winds will
be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Gale conditions are expected beyond 5 nm from
shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous seas are expected beyond
5 nm from shore north of Gold Beach. Advisory conditions are
expected from 0 to 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Very steep 8 to 11 feet through Friday evening. Seas
will be highest south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Friday evening. Winds will
be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Gale conditions are expected beyond 5 nm from
shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous seas are expected beyond
5 nm from shore north of Gold Beach. Advisory conditions are
expected from 0 to 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Steep wind driven seas 11 to 15 feet through Friday
evening. Seas will be highest Thursday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* Winds...North 25 to 35 knots through Friday evening. Winds
will be strongest south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Then Gales will affect the waters south of
Port Orford now through at least Friday evening with hazardous
seas occurring elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Steep wind driven seas 11 to 15 feet through Friday
evening. Seas will be highest Thursday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* Winds...North 25 to 35 knots through Friday evening. Winds
will be strongest south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Then Gales will affect the waters south of
Port Orford now through at least Friday evening with hazardous
seas occurring elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Very steep 8 to 11 feet through Friday evening. Seas
will be highest south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Friday evening. Winds will
be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Gale conditions are expected beyond 5 nm from
shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous seas are expected beyond
5 nm from shore north of Gold Beach. Advisory conditions are
expected from 0 to 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Very steep 8 to 11 feet through Friday evening. Seas
will be highest south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Friday evening. Winds will
be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Gale conditions are expected beyond 5 nm from
shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous seas are expected beyond
5 nm from shore north of Gold Beach. Advisory conditions are
expected from 0 to 5 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Steep wind driven seas 11 to 15 feet through Friday
evening. Seas will be highest Thursday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* Winds...North 25 to 35 knots through Friday evening. Winds
will be strongest south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Then Gales will affect the waters south of
Port Orford now through at least Friday evening with hazardous
seas occurring elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* Seas...Steep wind driven seas 11 to 15 feet through Friday
evening. Seas will be highest Thursday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* Winds...North 25 to 35 knots through Friday evening. Winds
will be strongest south of Nesika Beach.
* Areas affected...Then Gales will affect the waters south of
Port Orford now through at least Friday evening with hazardous
seas occurring elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
_____
