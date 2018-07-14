CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
213 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet through Saturday night. Seas
subside further to 6 to 8 feet Sunday into Monday.
* Winds...North at 20 to 25 knots through Saturday evening. North
winds will decrease to 15 to 20 knots late Saturday night into
early Monday.
* Areas affected...Steep seas and strong winds are expected
between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and south of Cape
Blanco. Winds will be strongest Saturday afternoon and early
evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet through Saturday night. Seas
subside further to 6 to 8 feet Sunday into Monday.
* Winds...North at 20 to 25 knots through Saturday evening. North
winds will decrease to 15 to 20 knots late Saturday night into
early Monday.
* Areas affected...Steep seas and strong winds are expected
between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and south of Cape
Blanco. Winds will be strongest Saturday afternoon and early
evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* Seas... Steep at 5 to 9 feet.
* Areas affected...Steep seas are expected through early Monday.
Winds and seas may peak on Saturday afternoon and early
evening near Cape Blanco and also beyond 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* Seas... Steep at 5 to 9 feet.
* Areas affected...Steep seas are expected through early Monday.
Winds and seas may peak on Saturday afternoon and early
evening near Cape Blanco and also beyond 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet through Saturday night. Seas
subside further to 6 to 8 feet Sunday into Monday.
* Winds...North at 20 to 25 knots through Saturday evening. North
winds will decrease to 15 to 20 knots late Saturday night into
early Monday.
* Areas affected...Steep seas and strong winds are expected
between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and south of Cape
Blanco. Winds will be strongest Saturday afternoon and early
evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet through Saturday night. Seas
subside further to 6 to 8 feet Sunday into Monday.
* Winds...North at 20 to 25 knots through Saturday evening. North
winds will decrease to 15 to 20 knots late Saturday night into
early Monday.
* Areas affected...Steep seas and strong winds are expected
between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and south of Cape
Blanco. Winds will be strongest Saturday afternoon and early
evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather