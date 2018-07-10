CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 30 kt through late Wed night.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves 7 ft tonight and then 11 ft

for Wed and Wed night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. A few gusts to 35 kt expected around Cape

Mendocino tonight.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves around 7 ft tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt tonight through Wed night. Gusts around 35

kt expected tonight through Wed night.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 9 ft tonight and

then to around 14 ft for Wed and Wed night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Gusts up to 35 kt around Pt St George this evening through

Wed evening.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 7 ft late tonight

and then to 8 ft for Wed and Wed night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt tonight through Wed night. Gusts around 35

kt expected tonight through Wed night.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 9 ft tonight and

then to around 14 ft for Wed and Wed night.

