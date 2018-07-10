CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
230 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 30 kt through late Wed night.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves 7 ft tonight and then 11 ft
for Wed and Wed night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. A few gusts to 35 kt expected around Cape
Mendocino tonight.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves around 7 ft tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt tonight through Wed night. Gusts around 35
kt expected tonight through Wed night.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 9 ft tonight and
then to around 14 ft for Wed and Wed night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT
Thursday.
* WINDS...Gusts up to 35 kt around Pt St George this evening through
Wed evening.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 7 ft late tonight
and then to 8 ft for Wed and Wed night.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt tonight through Wed night. Gusts around 35
kt expected tonight through Wed night.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 9 ft tonight and
then to around 14 ft for Wed and Wed night.
_____
