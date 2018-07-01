CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds: North small craft advisory to gale force winds 25 to 35

kt with gusts to 40 kt south of Gold Beach beyond 5 NM.

* Seas: Steep to very steep 7 to 12 feet this afternoon through

Monday morning, building some to 8 to 13 feet Monday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Gales are expected beyond 5 NM from shore and

south of Gold Beach. Advisory strength winds are expected within

5 nm of shore and also north of Gold Beach. Winds will be

strongest during the afternoon and evening hours and south of

Gold Beach from around 5 to 40 nm from shore. Monday afternoon

and evening will feature the strongest winds and highest seas at

most locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

