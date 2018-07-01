CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:29 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Winds: North small craft advisory to gale force winds 25 to 35
kt with gusts to 40 kt south of Gold Beach beyond 5 NM.
* Seas: Steep to very steep 7 to 12 feet this afternoon through
Monday morning, building some to 8 to 13 feet Monday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Gales are expected beyond 5 NM from shore and
south of Gold Beach. Advisory strength winds are expected within
5 nm of shore and also north of Gold Beach. Winds will be
strongest during the afternoon and evening hours and south of
Gold Beach from around 5 to 40 nm from shore. Monday afternoon
and evening will feature the strongest winds and highest seas at
most locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
