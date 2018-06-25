CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt by this afternoon.

* WAVES...North 7 to 9 feet at 8 seconds building to 9 to 11 feet

at 9 seconds by Tuesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt. Strongest winds near Cape Mendocino

where gusts to 35 kt is possible.

* WAVES...Northwest 6 to 9 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 3 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt becoming 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 by

Tuesday morning.

* WAVES...North 6 to 9 feet at 7 seconds building to 10 to 12

feet at 9 seconds by Tuesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Winds near Pt St George could gust to 35

kt.

* WAVES...North 5 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt by this afternoon.

* WAVES...North 7 to 9 feet at 8 seconds building to 9 to 11 feet

at 9 seconds by Tuesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 3 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt becoming 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 by

Tuesday morning.

* WAVES...North 6 to 9 feet at 7 seconds building to 10 to 12

feet at 9 seconds by Tuesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather