CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:29 am, Wednesday, June 20, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
923 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.
* SEAS...Around 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
