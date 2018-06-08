CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

247 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Gale Watch.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Gale Watch.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

