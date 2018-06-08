CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
247 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT
Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT
Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the
Gale Watch.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the
Gale Watch.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT
Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT
Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
