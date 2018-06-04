CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:20 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
_____
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled
the Small Craft Advisory.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 9
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended
that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor
prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
TUESDAY...
_____
