CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 9

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 2 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 feet.

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory conditions are expected

beyond 2 nm from shore and south of Port Orford.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

