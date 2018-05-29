CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 31, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

219 AM PDT Tue May 29 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* Winds...North 30 to 40 kt.

* Seas...Very steep and wind driven at 9 to 14 feet.

* Areas affected...Gales are expected to move closer to shore this

afternoon, moving to within 3 nm from shore south of Port Orford

and closer to shore at the capes. Very steep and hazardous seas

will accompany the gales. Tonight, very steep and hazardous seas

will affect areas beyond 5NM from shore with small craft

advisory conditions elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

