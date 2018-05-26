CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:57 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
951 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO
3 AM PDT MONDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO
3 AM PDT MONDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather