CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

835 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

