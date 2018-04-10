CA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

903 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

