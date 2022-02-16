CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ 571 FPUS56 KLOX 161058 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 CAZ041-170030- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of northeast to east winds around 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of northwest to north winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ087-170030- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ040-170030- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ039-170030- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower 50s in the hills. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ548-170030- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the hills. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ547-170030- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s western valley. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 western valley. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 western valley. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ046-170030- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40 colder valleys. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 30s colder valleys. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-170030- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ045-170030- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ044-170030- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ059-170030- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except the mid to upper 30s in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ054-170030- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-170030- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ052-170030- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Areas of east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-170030- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Areas of north to northeast winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills. Local north winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ035-170030- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ036-170030- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ037-170030- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. $$ CAZ051-170030- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ038-170030- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ549-170030- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ550-170030- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 258 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s across the interior. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ Hall www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather