CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

_____

159 FPUS56 KLOX 301103

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

CAZ041-310130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ087-310130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ040-310130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ039-310130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ548-310130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RECENT BURN AREAS

IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ547-310130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-310130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ088-310130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ045-310130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ044-310130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North

winds around 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-310130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RECENT BURN AREAS

IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ054-310130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RECENT BURN AREAS IN EFFECT THROUGH

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 13 inches. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation around 28 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-310130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 5

inches. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation around 19 inches. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-310130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level around 5000 feet. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ034-310130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 50s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the

lower 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-310130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ036-310130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-310130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ051-310130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ038-310130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ549-310130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ550-310130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather