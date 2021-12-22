CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021 _____ 658 FPUS56 KLOX 221118 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 CAZ041-230200- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ087-230200- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ040-230200- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ039-230200- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ548-230200- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ547-230200- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ046-230200- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40 colder valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. $$ CAZ088-230200- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ044-045-230200- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ054-230200- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the evening. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-230200- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT..Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-230200- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 40S to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50. $$ CAZ052-230200- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s and lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-230200- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ035-230200- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ036-230200- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ037-230200- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain developing. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to around 50. $$ CAZ051-230200- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows upper 30s and 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s to around 50. $$ CAZ038-230200- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 40S to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ549-230200- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ550-230200- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower 60s interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. $$