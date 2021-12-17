CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

753 FPUS56 KLOX 171105

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

CAZ041-180045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. From Malibu to the

Hollywood Hills, areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. From Malibu

to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ040-180045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 50. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ547-180045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ548-180045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ046-180045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid

30s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ044-045-180045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s except the upper 20s to mid 30s in the Ojai

Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the upper 20s to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ088-180045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ053-180045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog along the

northern slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 13 to 20 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the lower to mid

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s

and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ054-180045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely by the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

CAZ059-180045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27 except the lower to mid

30s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 except the lower to

mid 30s in the hills. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 except the lower to

mid 30s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to around

30 except the mid to upper 30s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ039-180045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the

hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ034-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 30s except the mid to upper

40s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ035-180045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the hills. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ036-180045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ052-180045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog along the

interior slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ037-051-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ038-180045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ087-180045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ550-180045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ549-180045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Hall

