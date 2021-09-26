CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

_____

945 FPUS56 KLOX 261106

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

CAZ041-262330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-262330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ040-262330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-262330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler

beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler

beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-262330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-262330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-262330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ088-262330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-262330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ054-262330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-262330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-262330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ052-262330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-262330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-262330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the

coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 nearest the coast. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ037-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-262330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-262330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ549-262330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-262330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

406 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

$$

Stewart

