CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

207 FPUS56 KLOX 021033

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

CAZ041-030045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

CAZ087-030045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the coast to around

90 interior.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80

near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-030045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-030045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the hills. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-030045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ547-030045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

95 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ046-030045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

60s to around 70. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ044-045-030045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s .

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-030045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy . Lows around 70.

Highs 98 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to around 70. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ059-030045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

CAZ054-030045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower

to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-030045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid 80s to

lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-030045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ036-030045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower 70s near Buellton to the upper 80s far inlnad. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 70s near Buellton to the mid 90s far inlnad. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s near Buellton to the

mid 90s far inlnad. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 80s near Buellton to 102 far inlnad.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs from the mid 80s near Buellton to 101 far inlnad.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Highs from the mid 80s near

Buellton to 102 far inlnad. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs from the upper 70s near Buellton to the mid 90d far inlnad.

CAZ037-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 95 to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 88 to

101.

CAZ051-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the upper 80s to

mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-030045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 94 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 98 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

CAZ549-030045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-030045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around

90 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

