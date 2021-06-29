CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

892 FPUS56 KLOX 291005

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

CAZ041-300015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ087-300015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ040-300015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-300015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-300015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ547-300015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. A 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ088-300015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ045-300015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ044-300015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-300015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ054-300015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 93 to 101 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-300015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the 80s at

high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-300015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 107.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

CAZ052-300015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

92 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

CAZ035-300015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

CAZ036-300015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ051-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

104. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ038-300015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 106. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

101. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ550-300015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

CAZ549-300015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

