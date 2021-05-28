CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

_____

406 FPUS56 KLOX 280634

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1135 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

CAZ041-281115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-281115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ547-281115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ548-281115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-281115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-281115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s nearest

the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest

the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s

nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-281115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ053-281115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-281115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Strongest through the

Interstate 5 corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-281115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ039-281115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

1135 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph around Gaviota.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.

East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ034-035-281115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the mid 60s

to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-281115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-281115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

1135 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Strongest to the Santa Ynez Range.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-281115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid

50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-281115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-281115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ087-281115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-281115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-281115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

227 PM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

$$

CK/MW

