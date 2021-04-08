CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

426 FPUS56 KLOX 081051

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

CAZ041-082345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds 15 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

Local north winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s inland. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-082345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-082345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ039-082345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. From

Refugio westward, areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph late in the day. Elsewhere, areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph below passes canyons.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph from Refugio westward, and in the

foothills below passes and canyons. Elsewhere, areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. From

Refugio westward, areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph late in the day. Elsewhere, areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph below passes canyons.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph from Refugio westward, and in the

foothills below passes and canyons. Elsewhere, areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 60 mph from Refugio westward, and in the

foothills below passes and canyons through mid morning,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph. Elsewhere, areas of northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph early.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-082345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-082345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph through mid morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-082345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes. Areas of north winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the lower to mid 40s colder

valleys. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to

around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-082345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-082345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local

north winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-082345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds increasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-082345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog on north slopes after midnight. Lows from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

on northern slopes. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-082345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ052-082345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph late in the

day.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph by daybreak.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of northwest to

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, increasing to 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph through mid morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-082345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland.

$$

CAZ035-082345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to

around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-082345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ037-082345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-082345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-082345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-082345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near

the coast to the lower to mid 60s interior. Northwest winds 25 to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-082345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near

the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid

60s to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around 70 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

