CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

_____

579 FPUS56 KLOX 071146

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

CAZ041-080030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

$$

CAZ087-080030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

upper 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-080030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-080030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Local

northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Local northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

diminishing late.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-080030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-080030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-080030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-080030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-080030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ054-080030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-080030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around

40 at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs from the 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to

27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-080030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-080030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas o

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-080030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-080030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-080030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ037-080030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ051-080030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s, except mid 30s to lower 40s on the peaks. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-080030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-080030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

$$

CAZ550-080030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

346 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the

coast to the lower to mid 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near

the coast to the lower 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather