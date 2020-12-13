CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

290 FPUS56 KLOX 131120

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

CAZ041-140115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Local northeast winds 15 mph northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-140115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-140115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph through early

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-140115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s except the mid 50s in the hills. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ548-140115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-140115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph through

early afternoon. Isolated gusts to 45 mph in the far western

foothills.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50 except around 40 western valley. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50 except around 40 western valley. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-140115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ045-140115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-140115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph through late morning.

Winds much lighter in the Ojai valley.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-140115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-140115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-140115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-140115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except

the lower to mid 30s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to

around 30 except the mid to upper 30s in the hills. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s except the lower 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-140115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-140115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A 50

percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds around 15

mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Below passes and canyons, areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Highs from the mid

to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ035-140115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-140115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-140115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-140115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15

mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-140115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-140115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near

the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

the mid to upper 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ549-140115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

320 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20

to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

$$

ASR

