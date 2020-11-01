CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

898 FPUS56 KLOX 011124

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

CAZ041-020145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ087-020145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-020145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-020145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-020145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-020145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-020145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-020145-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ044-020145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-020145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-020145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s

at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-020145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-020145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50 except the mid to upper 50s in the hills. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s

to around 60 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-020145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-020145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-020145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs from the 70s

at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-020145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-020145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-020145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-020145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-020145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near

the coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

$$

CAZ549-020145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather