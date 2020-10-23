CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

459 FPUS56 KLOX 231051

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

CAZ041-232315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

CAZ087-232315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

CAZ040-232315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-232315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-232315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-232315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ044-045-232315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai

Valley. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-232315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ046-232315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-232315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle along coastal slopes. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

with drizzle after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog with drizzle. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-232315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle along coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

with drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog with drizzle. Storm total snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Storm total

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Storm total snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations

to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-232315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ034-035-232315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland.

CAZ036-232315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ052-232315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

with drizzle after midnight. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog with drizzle. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-232315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ051-232315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog with drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ037-232315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo

Plain.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ549-232315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

CAZ550-232315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s

to around 60 across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

