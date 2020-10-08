CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

094 FPUS56 KLOX 081015

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

CAZ041-082330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or

patchy drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

CAZ087-082330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the

mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ040-082330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland.

CAZ039-082330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon from Refugio westward.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog late. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph from Refugio westward,

diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph from Refugio westward in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Areas of northwest to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph from Refugio westward, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around

80 except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. Local northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-082330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ547-082330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

CAZ046-082330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to upper 40s colder

valleys.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 50 colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the upper 40s to

mid 50s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ044-045-082330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except around 50 in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 in the

Ojai Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ088-082330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ059-082330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon in the western foothills.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the evening in the

western foothills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon

in the western foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the evening

in the western foothills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-082330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-082330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-082330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around

70 at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-082330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s and 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s and 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s

in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

CAZ036-082330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ037-082330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s

on the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 on the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 on the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-082330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-082330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-082330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ550-082330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s

near the coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

