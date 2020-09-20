CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

_____

132 FPUS56 KLOX 201026

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

CAZ041-210130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-210130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ040-210130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-210130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-210130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of low morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of low morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ547-210130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-210130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-210130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to around

90. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ046-210130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s

except the mid 50s colder valleys. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-210130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoky. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-210130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-210130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ034-035-210130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-210130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of low morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of low morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ052-210130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-210130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-210130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-210130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-210130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-210130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 70s and 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather